Barco Mixes it Up at InfoComm

After seeing some small-scale 3D projection mapping demos at InfoComm yesterday, more intriguing demos keep turning up at InfoComm. Not in Barco booth but in a separate demo room in the convention center, Barco is showing some interesting things. They have a laser phosphor projector in the 7K lumen range– a nice compliment to their huge-gun Laser projector for the cinema market about which we heard Monday at the Display Summit at InfoComm. And also a nice pixel mapping demo at small scale– reproducing building-size 3D projection mapping.

Maria Porco of X2O, and all the X2O team, is a nice addition to the Barco booth this year. Barco’s recent acquisition of X20 brings digital signage management content software expertise to the Barco table.



A new Projection and moving mirror head system marries a (Barco) high lumen video projector with a High End Systems (a Barco company) mirror head. So you can move the projected video around a room.Not that the Barco booth does not have some intriguing new products. It does. Barco is also doing in their regular booth a nice demo of the Barco HDQ-4K35 35K lumen projector. The brand-new HDQ-4K35 is capable of showing native 4K content at 60 Hz frame rates. It features an internal power supply, rental frame and no external chimney fan. In the Barco booth, the HDQ-4K35 was shown in a two-channel blend of 8K by 2K pixels. Remember the bruhaha about the introduction of HFR (high frame rate) into the cinema world? Well, HFR is now here, in the commercial AV and staging world, and it's an important milestone.

Very talked about in the staging world, Barco’s new E2 image processor – also being launched at InfoComm 2014 – is according to Barco “the only screen management system on the market able to manage a 32 projector blend using the HDQ-4K35 with refresh rates up to 60 Hz.”

With 28 inputs and 14 outputs (eight PGM, two Multi-viewer and four scaled Aux outputs), the E2 system offers full show control in one box, including eight independent PIP mixers and a dedicated Multiviewer. According to Barco it is the only system on the market that can easily expand beyond these eight outputs without the need for additional external processing and routing. The E2 is not only built to expand outputs but its inputs and layers can also be extended – the system is even capable of managing a blend of up to 32 4K projectors. With a linkable chassis, the E2 can expand its capabilities without requiring external routers to distribute the signals.

Barco says that they have pre-sold a bunch of these E2’s, in advance of it’s late summer ship date. The staging world has been waiting for this– pretty significant upgrades for high end video projection and show control.

Also in the booth: a new LED product. It’s the most high res LED– 1.6mm pixel pitch– that’s ever been done for a rugged, premium LED product for the event/staging market. (Normally this high of a resolution you only see in LED that is very nailed down in one fixed installation.)

The list goes on: a new Projection and moving mirror head system marries a (Barco) high lumen video projector with a High End Systems (a Barco company) mirror head. So you can move the projected video around a room. But note that this not a moving yoke system. Just the mirror head moves. (Also note: you won’t see it at InfoComm but High End Systems is getting ready to release the next generation of the DL3. The new one, coming soon, is the DLHD. It’s now a HD projector, at 7K lumens.