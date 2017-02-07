Barco Forms Alliance for In-Theater Media Marketing

Barco and Vision Media Management (VMM), a marketing and fulfillment services provider for the movie industry, have formed an alliance to offer studios and exhibitors a single-source solution for in-theater media marketing. The companies will jointly offer innovative digital products for cinema lobbies designed to enhance the movie-going experience while driving customer engagement and loyalty.

The agreement between VMM and Barco closely follows the former’s acquisition of Cinema Scene Marketing, whose TrailerVision digital kiosks, video and signature walls, and digital menu boards are installed with more than 30 major exhibitors nationwide. Barco and VMM have formed the One Network Alliance to deliver a solution that extends from integrated campaign planning and fulfillment through synchronized and choreographed lobby experiences that deliver a more immersive customer experience.

“Our alliance with Barco creates a powerful combination that will take cinema lobby marketing for our clients to never-before-seen levels,” said Michael Alvarez, president and CEO Vision Media Management. “With Barco’s cinema technology experience, Cinema Scene’s growing base of digital signage customers, and VMM’s integrated in-theater marketing solutions, we are excited to offer even more to our studio and exhibitor customers.”

By combining efforts, VMM and Barco will form a singular platform leveraging their respective media management and fulfillment, software, network operations, and field-support capabilities. The One Network Alliance will simplify fulfillment and accommodate varying needs and budgets from high-end, complex digital lobby programs to standard digital signage offerings. The alliance can continue to provide physical media, including posters, standees, concession items, and more, while offering a greatly expanded digital lobby experience comprised of multi-screen LCD/LED displays and other digital visualization solutions to enliven the cinema lobby.

A key component of the One Network Alliance offering is a technology concept that envelops the moviegoer, transforming an ordinary cinema lobby into an immersive storytelling environment. Solutions include displays and content management services to deliver customized, animated box office, concession, and menu boards; interactive movie posters; and multi-screen, synchronized feature film promotional content.

“We are honored to have the chance to team up with Vision Media Management, the undisputed industry leader in cinema lobby promotions,” said Greg Patrick, vice president Digital Cinema–Lobby for Barco. “Together, we look forward to empowering studios and exhibitors with fully integrated media programs featuring physical as well as the latest digital technologies to fuel increased revenues, shape moviegoer experiences, and generate more excitement at the movies.”