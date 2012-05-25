Brainstorm SR-112 Time Code Distripalyzer

Brainstorm Electronics is introducing for the first time at InfoComm 2012 (Booth #C11349) the new SR-112 Time Code Distripalyzer.
- This new model is designed for large AV systems, theme park attractions, cruise ship entertainment, synchronized water fountains, and remote recording trucks, among many other applications.
- Brainstorm's new SR-112 Time Code Distripalyzer replaces the industry standard SR-15+. It is a time code reader, distributor, reshaper, analyzer and generator all in a 1U rack mount device. The analyzer indicates format, frame rate, errors and video phase, and outputs a comprehensive report; the 1x12 distributor reshapes the signal; the optional generator repairs drop-outs and generates new code. All SMPTE and EBU SD/HD rates are supported. Ethernet is included for reporting and to set parameters and update firmware.