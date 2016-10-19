Barco Creates Immersive Lobby Solution for Movie Theater

Barco has created an immersive lobby solution at the Plaza Stadium 14 in Oxnard, CA, that changes moviegoers’ cinema experience from the moment guests enter the theater—from purchasing tickets, to ordering refreshments, to exploring upcoming movie trailers—in a bold new way. With the Barco Lobby Experience, Santa Rosa Entertainment Group (SRE Group) now has a completely turnkey, animated digital cinema signage solution to transform its lobby into a revenue-generating entertainment center that captivates, informs, and engages its customers.

The local movie theater can play a vital role in a city’s economic success and help bring a community together, especially in areas that are undergoing redevelopment. By employing the latest cinema technologies, SRE Group is differentiating its theater to attract more customers.

SRE Group has deployed a comprehensive Lobby Experience in its Plaza Stadium 14 theater, installing a network of animated box office, concession and menu boards, wayfinding displays and movie posters, and custom multiscreen movie trailer presentation solution called “Lobby Domination.” As a key component of CinemaBarco, the Barco Lobby Experience helps exhibitors deliver a premium moviegoing experience to engage customers in new ways, while gaining operational efficiencies throughout the theater.

“We are thrilled to welcome Barco’s exciting new Lobby Experience, which we are confident will not only delight our guests and keep them coming back, but maximize revenues in our concessions and ticketing operations,” said Daniel Tocchini, president and CEO of Santa Rosa Entertainment Group. “As a longtime customer of Barco, we have embraced their new technologies at every juncture and look forward to a long, fulfilling relationship as we continue to grow our theater circuit.”

By leveraging its strong relationships with movie studios and third-party hardware providers, Barco is able to offer a complete solution designed specifically for each cinema, including hardware, with LCD displays of all sizes, projectors, LED panels, lighting solutions, digital media players, and video distribution; Barco’s proprietary content management system; full integration services for POS and other existing corporate platforms; movie assets provided directly by studios; and content creation and management services to fully customize each lobby.

The heart of The Lobby Experience is the Barco’s proprietary content management system, which connects content with customers, delivering messages to the audience to fuel customer engagement the moment a patron enters the theater.

“We are honored to help our valued cinema partner Santa Rosa Entertainment Group deliver the best movie entertainment experience in the area,” said Jim Molony, director of strategic partnerships for Digital Cinema-Lobby at Barco. “Our digital signage solution far exceeds the ‘wow factor’ and promotion potential of typical digital displays in today’s cinemas, and we are eager for them to reap the full rewards of their investment in a customized Barco Lobby Experience.”