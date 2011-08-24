Tsinberg to Speak at HDMI Symposium

Key Digitals' founder and president, Mike Tsinberg, will be the opening speaker at the 2011 HDMI Applications Symposium, sponsored by HDMI Licensing and CEDIA EXPO 2011.

The HDMI Applications Symposium will be held on September 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., in the Sagamore 5 Ballroom.

Tsinberg is an Emmy-Award Winning video pioneer for his work in co-creating DVD authoring technology as well as a member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE). Tsinberg is dedicated to researching and bringing to fruition complete solutions for HDTV signal processing and distribution.

HDMI Licensing, LLC is the organization responsible for inventing and promoting the High Definition Multimedia Interface technology which is now the industry standard for digital video signal transmission. Key Digital has held a close relationship with HDMI Licensing, LLC as all of the company's HDMI products carry the HDMI insignia. Tsinberg will strengthen this partnership through his discussion on the topic of using CAT5/6 Cabling for HDMI connectivity.

Tsinberg will explain how HDMI cable length limitations are no longer an obstacle when wiring an installation that is designed with HDMI connectivity in mind. Baluns such as Key Digital’s FatCat Series HDMI Smart Baluns, models KD-CATHD500 & KD-CATHD500FW – first 10gBaseT balun kits available with IR and RS-232 as well as one of the first Smart Baluns to utilize HDBaseT – as well as KD-CATHD completely solve the issue of transmitting HD video signals originating from an HDMI source over long distances.