Display Summit Abstracts Due March 21

Display Summit is the new name for Projection Summit- an event Insight Media has organized in conjunction with InfoComm since 2000. Display

Summit will on focus new and emerging display-related products, technologies and applications in professional AV markets. This means showcasing of important developments from pixel generation through pixel processing, control and distribution, right to the display system.

Display Summit 2014 will discuss:

•Innovative technologies and products

•New, exciting or emerging applications

•Market segment dynamics, trends and prospects

•Industry challenges and solutions



If these topics are of interest to you and your company, attend Display Summit - or even better -consider submitting an abstract or demonstration/exhibition idea. Submit your ideas for a paper to: chris@insightmedia.info

Likely sessions for the 2014 Display Summit include:

Technology Sessions

•3D Displays

•Connectivity

•Encode/Decode or Data Transport

•Flat Panel Displays and LED Modules

•Improving the Projected Image

•Laser Projection

•LED and Hybrid Projection

•Pixel Processing and Control

•Pushing Color, Frame Rates and Dynamic Range

•Other Novel Technologies or Products



Market and Application Sessions

•Markets, Trends and Forecasts

•Education

•4K in ProAV

•Collaboration

•Digital Signage



•Simulation/Visualization