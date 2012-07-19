Mackie Releases Master Fader Control App

Mackie has released its Mackie Master Fader control application for the Mackie DL1608 16-channel Digital Live Sound Mixer with iPad Control.

This preview release of the Master Fader app comes before DL1608 availability, providing a way to try out the functions of the DL1608 mixer before you buy.

"There's been a tremendous amount of interest in the DL1608, especially surrounding the user interface," said Ben Olswang, Mackie product manager. "That's why we wanted to release the Master Fader control app as soon as possible. Anybody interested in the Mackie DL1608 can get their hands on the intuitive touch control app before the mixer hits the shelves."

The Master Fader app delivers total control over the Mackie DL1608. With a focus on speed and control, the Master Fader control app was designed from the ground up for touch. Eliminating unnecessary screens and avoiding redundancies, the Master Fader control app offers simple navigation, wired or wirelessly, in conjunction with the Mackie DL1608 hardware. Completely updateable via the iOS app store, future releases will be packed with feature upgrades and additional functionality. Not all features are available on this preview version, but will be complete when the DL1608 hits the shelves.

The Mackie DL1608 combines the power of a full-featured digital mixer with the ease and mobility of an iPad. The Mackie DL1608 offers 16 boutique-quality Onyx mic preamps and the performance of 24-bit Cirrus Logic AD/DA converters. Seamless wired to wireless iPad control allows a user to mix from anywhere in the venue. The DL1608 even supports up to 10 iPad devices so musicians can control their own monitor mix on stage.