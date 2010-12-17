AES Announces 2011 Dates

New York, NY--Audio Engineering Society executive director Roger Furness has announced that the 130th AES Convention will be held in the Novotel London West Convention Centre, Friday, May 13 – Monday, May 16. The 131st Convention is confirmed for NYC’s Jacob Javits Center, Thursday, October 20 thru Sunday, Oct. 23.

“Extraordinarily positive attendee and exhibitor feedback confirmed the success of our 129th Convention in San Francisco this past November,” Furness said. “We received high marks on all levels, technical, social and organizational. A palpable sense of optimism permeated the entire event.

“Our Convention Committees have already begun the year-long process of developing both these major 2011 events. The call for papers has been posted for the London Convention, and NY Convention Chair Jim Anderson meets this week with our Committee here to begin plans for October,” Furness adds.

“Fortunately, many of our long-time Chairs have returned to the fold. The benefit of their skills and knowledge in insuring an outstanding convention experience is incalculable. We are confident that 2011will bring the professional audio industry continued growth,” Furness concludes. “We wish our members, attendees and exhibitors a happy and healthy holiday and a peaceful and prosperous New Year.

