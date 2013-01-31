Radvision Debuts New Multipoint Control Unit

Radvision, an Avaya Company, has released its next-generation Scopia Elite 6000 Series multipoint control unit (MCU) enabling real-time video collaboration for businesses of any size.



The new Scopia Elite 6000 Series, which is the latest addition to the Elite Series MCU portfolio, reduces the cost per port for high definition video conferencing by up to 50 percent, offers double the density and performance, and requires up to 75 percent less power than traditional hardware-based MCUs.

Video conferencing is becoming more pervasive due to an increasing number of video-enabled devices. As a result, there is growing demand for higher quality video and greater the ability to support more participants and conferences as well as a mixture of endpoints, the company says. The Scopia Elite 6000 Series MCU delivers that high quality through full 1080p60fps high definition video communication while minimizing the bandwidth requirements for HD video in a streamlined, easy to use and administer, cost-effective solution.

The Scopia Elite 6000 features dual 1080p/60fps channels for video and content, simultaneous H.264 High Profile for bandwidth efficiency and H.264 Scalable Video Coding (SVC), along with multi-stream immersive telepresence connectivity deliver uncompromised multi-party collaboration.

A hybrid architecture delivers density with support for 40 full 1080p HD ports on a single 1U system, and high processing performance. Scopia’s “Virtual MCU” management solution provides an intelligent, distributed multi-party conferencing architecture for maximum scalability and resiliency.

Video information overlays along with easy conference creation and entry through the enhanced on-screen auto attendant make attending conferences simple. User can moderate meetings through onscreen menus compatible with any endpoint or via the Scopia Control iPad app. They can easily mute participants, change video layouts, start or pause recording and even invite other participants.

For end users, Scopia Desktop and Scopia Mobile, both of which are supported on the Elite 6000 Series MCU, enable one-click-to-video and an intuitive interface for video conferencing on-the-go. Participants can moderate a call, share content, record and stream and even choose individual layouts featuring up to 28 on-screen participants.