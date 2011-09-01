Herman Adds Bosch

Burnsville, MN-- Herman Procurement & Logistics has announced a new strategic partnership with Bosch Security Systems.

In business for over 45 years, Herman specializes in procurement and project management solutions that give its customers the ability to improve their operational efficiency and achieve cost savings in the procurement and management of project materials. This new partnership will improve the visibility of Bosch audio solutions to electrical and general contractors while increasing market share and geographic footprint.

"With its renowned reputation as a premier manufacturer of award-winning products, Bosch and their related EV and Telex brands offers products that will enhance our value offering to our customers," said Jeffrey Wolf, executive vice president of Herman. "We are very excited about this new strategic partnership with Bosch as it marks yet another milestone as we continue to implement our growth and value strategy in becoming the premier solutions provider to the commercial AV industry."

Sean Shallenberger, director of communications sales for the southern region, identified that "the addition of Herman into the Bosch family will allow us to provide our communication solutions to a broader range of customers in the low-voltage market. We chose Herman because of their expansive product line and unique value offering and service programs offered to the commercial AV marketplace. We are very excited about Herman coming on board and see them as a true value-added partner."