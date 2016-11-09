AVI-SPL Named North American Managed Video Conferencing Services Company of the Year

AVI-SPL has been recognized with the 2016 North American Managed Video Conferencing Services Company of the Year award by market research firm Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan’s analysts independently consider two key matrices during the evaluation process: customer impact and visionary innovation/performance. Scoring the highest marks in the managed services market for each category, AVI-SPL exceeded crucial benchmarking criteria, including implementation of best practices, guaranteeing a consistent level of success, price/performance value, customer purchase and ownership experience, brand equity, and customer service experience.

“This is an incredible honor for our company and validation of AVI-SPL’s position as the digital workplace transformation leader,” said AVI-SPL CEO John Zettel. “It is a testament to our team’s strategic innovation and performance to be viewed in such high regard by Frost & Sullivan’s expert analysts, and especially by our customers.”

AVI-SPL also excelled regarding its ability to address a wide range of customer needs, said Frost & Sullivan, who cited the company’s established portfolio of managed services as “very much aligned with the predominant needs of enterprise users.”

AVI-SPL’s globally deployed managed videoconferencing services include around-the-clock remote managed services; end-to-end management of videoconferencing including on premise deployments, on-site management, and private hosting of its customer’s infrastructure; and its Symphony platform and Unify ME VMR, a virtual meeting room service.

Symphony monitors and manages a company’s quality of meeting experience, providing scheduling capabilities, actionable analytics on usage and signal quality, a global view of conferencing estate, and simple integration with other applications like Microsoft Exchange. The multi-tenant Unify ME VMR service simplifies cloud migration for customers while solving industry challenges, such as native interoperability for Microsoft Skype for Business.

“AVI-SPL is a leading provider in offering a new class of video conferencing solutions, which are not only affordable to deploy in every meeting space but also make the experience simple and reliable,” Frost & Sullivan said in a statement. “While the overall AV integration industry has gone through a major upheaval, AVI-SPL has been able to grow successfully by balancing its core systems integration business with a keen focus on investing in a broad range of next-generation collaboration software and services. Frost & Sullivan is proud to recognize AVI-SPL with the 2016 North American Managed Video Conferencing Services Company of the Year Award.”