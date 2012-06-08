Furman Offers AC Power Training at InfoComm

Christos Desalernos, director of sales for Furman's Pro Division, will conduct a training session at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas.

The session, titled "AC Power Management for Audio/Video Professionals," will be held on Friday, June 15, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in room N237 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

During the session, Desalernos will cover a variety of topics, including AC surge suppression, filtering, voltage regulation, battery back-up, and power sequencing. Attendees will learn how Furman's product line addresses these issues, with an emphasis placed on the benefits of the new Contractor Series and BlueBOLT technologies.

Desalernos has 20 years of experience in the pro audio industry, and has been with Furman for 12 of them. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering.