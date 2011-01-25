Shelley Palmer at DSE

- David Keene– Digital Signage Expo has just announced the topic of Shelley Palmer’s Keynote at the DSE show next month– “DOOH Disrupted: Paths to a Connected Future." Anyone who knows Shelley, knows that he does not pull punches. He gives his view of the future of media without sugar coating, or platitudes, and clichés (I learned this last spring, taping him to appear in my Keynote Roundtable for the Digital Signage 2010 virtual trade show.) He’s not one to make you feel all warm and fuzzy about the future of either tradition media, or DOOH. He is one to tell you, your carreer as a media professional could be a short one, if you don’t understand the fundamental shifts in communication going on in the market. I for one (more used to seeing him in short clips on his TV show, and on tape,) can’t wait to hear what he has to say, in depth, live and in person, to industry insiders who all think they have the solution to DOOH.
- Here is the news today from DSE:
- Digital Life's Shelly Palmer Returns to Keynote at Digital Signage Expo 2011
- Digital Signage Expo® (DSE), the Tradeshow and Conference dedicated to digital signage, interactive technology and digital out-of-home networks (DOOH), today announced that Shelly Palmer is returning by popular demand to keynote at DSE 2011 on Wednesday, February 23, 2011, in Las Vegas.
- In his address titled, "DOOH Disrupted: Paths to a Connected Future," Palmer will talk about the nature of digital network communication, the ability of technology to empower consumers and the potential growth areas for the digital out-of-home (DOOH) industry.
- Palmer's weekly half-hour television show features the top stories in technology, offers advice about the latest hardware and software targeted to top tier business people and consumers who live and work in an increasingly digital world. Palmer also hosts "MediaBytes" a daily news show that features insightful commentary and a unique insider's take on the biggest stories in technology, media & entertainment. Palmer is also Managing Director of Advanced Media Ventures Group, LLC, an industry-leading advisory and business development firm and President of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, NY.
- Chris Gibbs, President of ExpoNation LLC, which produces DSE said, "Shelly Palmer is a highly respected, engaging and knowledgeable digital industry commentator. He has a large national following and he was a very popular part of our 2010 program. We are very excited that he will be with us at DSE again this February to share his insights on how digital signage and interactive technologies are transforming business and consumer lifestyles."
- Mark your calendars now: Digital Signage Expo® 2011, co-located with the Interactive Technology Expo, Out-of-Home Network Show, and Digital Content Show, is scheduled for Feb. 22-25, 2011, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. To reserve exhibit space on sale now or to attend, contact Chris Gibbs, (770) 649-0300 Ext 17. Or, for more information, visitwww.digitalsignageexpo.net. You can follow DSE on Twitter at DSExpo, or for all DSE 2011 updates, use #dse2011.
