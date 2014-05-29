AVAD Ingram Micro

AVAD, North America's leading provider of electronics to the commercial custom installation market, along with parent company Ingram Micro (NYSE: IM), will welcome attendees to its InfoComm 2014 booth (#C8716) where it will present the industry's largest comprehensive toolkit for commercial installation professionals. The exhibit will offer a robust toolkit for real-world commercial technology applications-showcasing a full continuum of hardware, software, content management, and support solutions-to help dealers master digital signage, quick service restaurants (QSR) and the industry's most popular vertical channels.

AVAD will highlight its expertise in the commercial marketplace by giving InfoComm 2014 guests a wide array of themed product demonstration areas that are applicable to dealers' needs. The booth's information stations will provide functioning models of QSR, health care, medical, education, unified communication, digital signage applications, and other common commercial business categories to present a cohesive dealer toolkit. As InfoComm attendees walk through the booth, they will also discover resources from among AVAD's catalog of 90+ brands and learn about the complementary design and collaboration services provided by the AVAD System Design Group.

InfoComm regulars and first-time attendees alike will have an opportunity to explore how AVAD connects custom integrators to a network of partners, including their Fortune 100 parent company, Ingram Micro. Providing dealers a comprehensive package of application-specific hardware as well as software and content for their systems is a priority in AVAD's business model, which prioritizes logistics and support services just as highly as products. AVAD will also offer substantial promotions and giveaways to new and existing customers, a perk that dealers have come to enjoy at the distributor's VendoCOMM events-their exclusive touring commercial trade show series.

"AVAD exists to provide a full toolkit of value-added services to commercial dealers who balance sales, product specifications, system design and logistics on a daily basis," said Jim Annes, general manager of AVAD's pro AV / digital signage and physical security business units. "Our team makes sure that no element of a dealer's business falls short by setting them up to excel through the best training opportunities, evolving strategies, valuable support services and an exceptional lineup of over 90 manufacturers' product lines."

Visitors to AVAD and Ingram Micro's booth (#C8716) on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 p.m. will be treated to complimentary beverages and a variety of giveaways from major brands. Throughout InfoComm, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the companies' leadership teams and learn more about their investment in value-added services such as technical support, product trainings, marketing solutions, and more dealer assistance to make AVAD a one-stop-shop for commercial integration.

InfoComm 2013 will be held June 18-20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For a complimentary pass to InfoComm on behalf of AVAD and Ingram Micro, please send an email to infocomm@avad.com.