AV Technology's InfoComm15 Best of Show Program Open for Nominations

NewBay Media's 2015 InfoComm Best of Show AV Technology Awards Program is now open for nominations.

The manufacturers who respond to and anticipate the needs of the end-user community receive recognition in this AV Technology Awards Program. The decision matrix for entries included: perceived value; ROI; total cost of ownership; richness of the feature set; ease-of-use; reliability; versatility; and overall network impact (if any).

A panel of esteemed judges—comprised of leading AV technology managers and integrators working in commercial vertical markets—will vet products live on the InfoComm 2015 show floor.Margot Douaihy, AV Technology editorial director, stated: "As AV/IT convergence continues to inform decision-making, and the user experience becomes ever-more important in the technology equation, the need is greater than ever for candid discussion and best-practices sharing. The Best of Show Awards supports this objective by spotlighting products that genuinely solve problems, offer value, and consider the operator/manager’s perspective.”

Douaihy continued: “Our mission is to help bridge the gap between AV and IT, and empower tech directors in higher ed, retail, enterprise, transportation, government, and healthcare. This Awards program, like our online resources, Tech Manager eBooks, and monthly features, help share real-world solutions to everyday challenges."

Please complete the form below by Friday, May 29, 2015, to enter your product in the Best of Show Award.



Enter the NewBay 2015 InfoComm Best of Show Awards here.

Find more NewBay Best of Show Awards resources: Official Rules & FAQ.