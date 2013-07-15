TAIDEN/Media Vision Offers New Models of Flush-Mount Conferencing Microphones

The What: TAIDEN/Media Vision has included a wide selection of conferencing microphones designed for flush mounting into tables, lecterns, or the armrests of chairs to their 2013 product lineup.

TAIDEN/Media Vision's Flush-Mount Conference Microphone

The new HCS-48U7, U8, and U9 Series, already installed in corporate boardrooms and training centers, gained traction during InfoComm13, according to the company's press statement.

The What Else: All TAIDEN flush-mount units have a gooseneck, a built-in speaker and a microphone activation button, the three main characteristics of conferencing systems.

“We design elegant solutions but speech intelligibility remains our number one focus,” senior product manager, Media Vision, Patrick Herlihy said. "By keeping the microphone close to the sound source and providing a controlled meeting environment, conferencing systems are known to guarantee perfect speech intelligibility with no background noise, which is especially important for VTC applications."

As an option, the new flush mount conferencing microphone units can also have electronic voting buttons, contact-less IC card sign in capability, language channel selectors, room combination, video tracking, and more versatile features. Many models provide flexible layout options to accommodate most furniture cutout requests.