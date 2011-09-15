Ingram Micro 2011 Fall Partner Summit Austin

Ingram Micro Inc. today kicked off its bi-annual Partner Connections Summit (PCS), a highly-focused education and enablement event that provides channel partners in the U.S. with business-building insight into the latest transformative technologies and trends driving change and generating demand in the IT channel. Themed "Mission: Possible," the three-day event takes place Sept. 14-16 at the Hilton Austin Hotel.

Activities surrounding PCS will be reported on Twitter under the hashtag #IngramPCS and streamed to a select audience of remote channel partners via WebEx.

"PCS has earned a reputation for empowering Ingram Micro channel partners with the tools, training and technical insight needed to spark innovation and growth within their businesses, while honing in on their IT solutions and vertical market expertise," says Anne Wilcox, event co-host and Ingram Micro's vice president, customer solutions marketing, U.S. "Throughout this event, channel partners learn how Ingram Micro can enable their success and gather critical market insights and best practices that will allow them to shift their businesses into high gear for the fourth quarter and into 2012."

PCS is designed to give Ingram Micro channel partners a first-hand look at the top technologies and trends shaping the market, and bring the key opportunities and Ingram Micro resources that exist for achieving greater sales and service revenues front and center. Throughout the event, attendees will have access to highly-targeted initiatives, programs and resources that Ingram Micro and its vendors provide to accelerate growth and deliver added-value for mutual partners.

Several key Ingram Micro executives are set to take center stage at the event and engage with attendees on hot topics including cloud computing, content management, creative services, data center, digital signage, healthcare, marketing best practices, networking, small business, security and storage. Representatives from Ingram Micro VAR sales, as well as the distributor's technology solutions engineers and field sales representatives, will also be on hand to deliver valuable technology workshops and insights.

Key event sponsors of the Ingram Micro 2011 Fall PCS include Cisco, DELL, EMC, HP, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, McAfee, Microsoft, RIM, Symantec, and VMware. More than 65 IT manufacturers will be in attendance at Ingram Micro's Fall PCS.

"Ingram Micro is doubling-down on the SMB market and will be turning the event spotlight on a number of our proven business enablement resources and technology solutions, as well as many of our top-performing and fastest-growing vendors, business units and divisions," says Kirk Robinson, event co-host and Ingram Micro's vice president and general manager of commercial markets, U.S. "PCS offers tremendous business value to our channel partners and technology manufacturers. It's a great venue to listen, learn and network with people and companies in the IT sector that have earned a reputation for partnering smart and aren't afraid to roll up their sleeves and make success happen."

For more information about the Ingram Micro Partner Connection Summit, solution providers and IT vendors can contact Christie Coleman at (714) 382-3030 or christie.coleman@ingrammicro.com.