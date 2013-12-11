Mitsubishi Ramps Up for Digital Signage Expo

The What: Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America is planning in line-up of products to show at the Digital Signage Expo in February– super-narrow bezel monitors designed for digital signage, retail displays and other light-use video wall applications. Virtually seamless when placed in an array, the gap between the monitors can be as thin as 5.3 millimeters, about two-tenths of an inch, perfect for dynamic and eye-catching imagery or easy-to-read text. 55-inch and 46-inch monitors will be shown in Booth #1318 at Digital Signage Expo (DSE) in Las Vegas,February 12-13, 2014, the digital signage industry’s biggest show.

Each monitor in the line is ruggedized for 24/7 operation; users can build individual or tiled video wall configurations and create amazing entertainment, video and static displays. These monitors can be mounted either vertically or horizontally and are ideal for digital signage and/or messaging boards that need to be shown in a big way. They can also be tiled for applications where a single panel monitor is simply not large enough, and a projected screen is not an option.



The What Else: Key features include:

• Built-in DVI-D daisy chaining, to coordinate up to four displays at once without the need for additional equipment.

• Exclusive digital gradation circuit, providing uniform brightness distribution across a single screen as well as an entire array of connected monitors.

• Proprietary color space control, which ensures consistently rich, vivid and accurate color reproduction.

• An Intel OPS (Open Pluggable Specification) Card Slot, giving users flexibility in expansion and scalability without the need for additional cables.

• Two built-in high-fidelity 10W speakers, thereby eliminating the need for external speakers.

• AMX / Crestron compatibility for easy integration and installation.

• Three-year warranty on parts and labor, with Mitsubishi Electric’s Express Replacement Assistance (ERA) Program, a comprehensive nationwide service that offers next business-day replacement* for units that are under warranty. Terms and conditions apply.