Harman and Quail Capital to Finance Audio Gear

HARMAN Professional and Quail Capital Corp today said they are forming HARMAN Equipment Finance (H.E.F.) to provide an array of businesses and institutions across the globe with capital to acquire HARMAN’s audio and lighting technologies including those from Studer, JBL, Martin Professional, Soundcraft and Crown.

Commenting on the program, Phil Tatro, HARMAN, Director of Order to Cash, noted, “This global program is designed to empower HARMAN dealers and customers with the financial freedom to capitalize on current economic conditions and acquire the best AV technologies on the best possible terms. We are pleased to engage Quail Capital to provide our customers with comprehensive financing solutions that will enable them to evolve and grow.”

Quail Capital Corp. had been providing equipment financing to Martin Professional customers for 15 years up to and since its acquisition by HARMAN last year. According to Quail Capital Corp. CEO, Jeff Rudin the shared commitment to innovation and service makes HARMAN Professional and Quail Capital Corp. a strong team: “We are very pleased to work with the sales leaders at HARMAN Professional to provide their customers with financial solutions tailored for the production marketplace. Our more than 20 years serving the entertainment industry will continue to provide the most innovative — and yet grounded — options for our joint customers.”