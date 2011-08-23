Visix Ranks in Inc. 5000 for Fifth Consecutive Year

Inc. magazine has ranked Visix number 3479 in the fifth annual Inc. 500|5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

This is Visix’s fifth consecutive year appearing on the list. Visix is ranked 238 in the software industry category.

“Through each evolution, Inc. has sought to recognize and to celebrate the creativity, dedication, and hard work that entrepreneurs put into building their companies,” said Jane Berentson, Editor for Inc. magazine. “With this accomplishment, Visix joins the rarified company of enterprises that have appeared on the list multiple times, many of which have grown to become national icons.”

“We’re honored to be recognized on the list again,” said Sean Matthews, president of Visix. “Despite the continued challenges of the macro-economy, we have been able to sustain growth through innovation in both our digital signage technologies and our service offerings. We continue to gain opportunities in digital signage for universities, healthcare facilities and corporate campuses, and our financial performance in the first half of 2011 sets the stage for a return to double-digit growth within the calendar year.”

This year, Visix released its first fully localizable digital signage application for international deployments, a new interactive wayfinding product, a Twitter board digital sign, and bolstered their creative services and consulting efforts. The company also launched a new social media initiative – a unified presence on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and its own Visix User Forum – providing advice and tools for digital signage design and technology.

In a stagnant economic environment, median growth rate of 2011 Inc. 500|5000 companies remains 94 percent. The companies on this year’s list report having created 350,000 jobs in the past three years, and aggregate revenue among the honorees reached $366 billion, up 14 percent from last year.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/5000.