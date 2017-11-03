AV/IT Weekly Update: Live from New York Digital Signage Week #NYDSW

- NewBay's AV/IT Weekly Update team puts the latest industry news in context for IT and AV professionals. In this episode [11.3.17], Berry Center AV operator Alesia Hendley reports live from New York Digital Signage Week Highlights include Planar/Leyard’s Clarity VCS Video Wall Processor, Datapath’s Quant Collaboration Software, NEC’s 1.25mm pixel pitch direct view LED, custom Draper solutions, and UC Workspace’s Logitech Premium Kits with Quicklaunch Professional Edition.
The AV/IT Weekly Update is sponsored by Datapath. Learn more about Datapath's award-winning video wall controllers, video capture cards, graphics cards, streaming, collaboration, and compression solutions at https://www.datapath.co.uk/.