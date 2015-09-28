Aurora Ships DXP-62 Presentation Scaler/Switcher with HDBaseT

Aurora is now shipping the DXP-62, a presentation scaler and switcher designed for multi-signal processing of HDMI, VGA, component, and composite inputs.

The DXP-62 accepts up to four HDMI inputs and two VGA/YPbPr/composite inputs and scales all to the on-board HDMI and HDBaseT simultaneous outputs. Leveraging One Room - One Cable features, the HDBaseT output will pass PoH power to the included HDBaseT Receiver, as well as RS-232 and IR control for the display.



With the addition of four external audio inputs, additional mic input with independent volume control, de-embedding line-level stereo output, and auto sensing/switching video inputs, the DXP-62 is designed for classrooms, conference rooms, and AV cart applications.