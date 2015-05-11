Aurora ORC Kits

The What: At InfoComm 2015, Aurora Multimedia will feature the company's three single-package One Room - One Cable kits (ORC). Packaged with two ceiling tile speakers, a dual-input HDBaseT Wall Plate switcher, HDBaseT Receiver with 2x35W amplifier, and an eight-button in-wall control panel, the innovative kit makes the installation process incredibly simple by only requiring a single cat-cable between AV sources and displays.The What Else: Comprised of the ORC-1, ORC-2 and ORC-3, the solutions enable more efficient setups for today's classrooms, conference rooms and other single room AV applications via Web-based control, HD Video distribution, IR, and RS-232 connectivity.