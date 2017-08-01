Aurora Multimedia Names Sam Malik VP of Sales and Marketing

Aurora Multimedia has appointed industry veteran Sam Malik vice president of sales and marketing. Aurora is actively expanding its leadership team, sales force, and product line.

Sam MalikBringing more than 20 years of experience with display technology and system integration, Malik’s appointment is part of Aurora Multimedia’s corporate initiative to further grow the AV over IP, HDBaseT, and IP control categories. With previous positions at Toshiba, Sanyo, and Proxima, Malik joins Aurora from his most recent position as VP/GM of sales and marketing for Proxima Displays. Intimately familiar with the pro AV and system installation markets, Malik is excited to bring his many years of experience, relationships, and expertise to the Aurora Multimedia Team.

“As Aurora Multimedia moves forward to the next generation of excellence, I am thrilled to have Sam Malik on board to support our sales growth initiatives,” said CEO, Paul Harris. “Sam is not only well known and well liked, he’s highly regarded for being a solid partner to pro AV dealers and system integrators. I’m confident our partners will benefit greatly from his industry expertise, product knowledge, and business acumen, all of which are perfectly aligned with our initiatives.”

Malik recently toured Aurora Multimedia’s facility in Morganville, NJ, noting, “I’m amazed by the ‘made in the USA,’ true innovation, and overall capability of the Aurora Multimedia manufacturing facility. It is amazing what is possible until you see how Aurora Multimedia designs and hand crafts their products to exacting specifications.”