Aurora IPX-TC1 Audio and Video over IP Transceiver

The What: Aurora Multimedia's IPX-TC1 Audio and Video over IP Transceiver leverages the company's IPBaseT Technology, to make the device the market's first 4K2K transceiver with zero compression and latency. Combining the ability to use the unit as a transmitter or receiver, the solution greatly simplifies overall system design, ordering, stocking, and deployment.

The What Else: Equipped with an optional slot to add IP capabilities such as USB 2.0 over IP or Dante audio, the complete, distributed system also enables audio, video, data, and control to be securely delivered to one or many units using off-the-shelf 10G Ethernet fiber switches.