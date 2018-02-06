Audix Introduces New Additions to its Installed Sound Microphone Solutions

Audix has introduced two new microphones to its installed sound product offering: the M62 boundary microphone and the M65 desktop microphone.

The M62 boundary microphone utilizes The Micros series technology hypercardioid condenser capsule that rests in an industry-exclusive, patent-pending internal shock-mount suspension system. The product is optimized for voice clarity, and designed with logic remote or local programmable on-off switching. It also features a tail out or tail down cable exit to accommodate a variety of installation or mounting requirements. According to Audix, the M62 is an excellent solution for distance learning student tables, conference and huddle room applications.

The M65 provides an alternative to a standard gooseneck microphone for education, conference rooms, and government applications. The M65 features a Micros hypercardioid condenser capsule with rigid tube construction, unique swivel mount, and black nickel-plating. When the microphone is adjusted to the desired position for speech, the M65’s precision machined design provides a quieter and smoother motion than conventional gooseneck microphones. When not in use, the M65 can be simply laid horizontally for an unobstructed view. Built to withstand daily use, the M65 also comes with an attached foam windscreen to reduce plosives.

“We at Audix pride ourselves on our ability to listen to the challenges our customers face and respond with innovative, high-quality products for their needs,” says Gene Houck, director of sales, Audix. “The M62 and the M65 are both direct results of collaborative product development and the resulting sound quality is unsurpassed.”

In addition to the AVB-enabled M3, which Audix announced will begin shipping Q2 of 2018, Audix has also announced its collaboration with ServoReeler, for applications that require hanging ceiling microphones to be stored out-of-sight when not in use.

The M62 boundary microphone and M65 microphone will begin shipping in Q2 of 2018. ServoReeler models of the M3 are shipping now.