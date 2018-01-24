Audix Announces AVB-Enabled Ceiling Microphones

Audix has announced AVB-enabled models of several of its most popular models, including the M3 tri-element hanging microphone.

The M3, which was launched in 2014 incorporates a patented tri-element design with three-phase coherent hypercardioid capsules with tailored frequency response. The M3 is optimized for speech intelligibility and provides a 360-degree coverage pattern up to 20’ in diameter. Its design allows participants to move freely around a space without experiencing dropouts or changes in volume levels. With the new AVB-enabled models, conferencing, distance learning, courtroom, and government applications that utilize AVB transport can deploy up to five M3 tri-element microphones of audio over a single Ethernet cable.

“The M3 tri-element microphone is a microphone that is exceptional in design and audio quality,” says Gene Houck, director of sales, Audix. “We are extremely excited to offer AVB-enabled solutions, which will significantly increase the opportunities for which Audix microphones can be specified in conferencing projects around the world.”

In addition to the AVB-enabled M3, Audix will also offer AVB-enabled models of the M70 flush-mount ceiling microphone with patented cradle that can be aimed and focused up to an angle of 45-degrees toward the sound source. AVB-enabled M40 and M55 single-element hanging ceiling microphone models will also be available.