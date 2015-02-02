Audio-Technica Introduces Digital Wireless System

Audio-Technica introduced its new System 10 PRO Rack-Mount Digital Wireless System, the latest addition to the growing range of A-T System 10 wireless solutions.

Like all System 10 models, the System 10 PRO Rack-Mount operates in the 2.4 GHz range, keeping it free not only from TV interference but also from the uncertain regulatory future facing the TV bands. Its durable rack-mount chassis houses one or two receiver units that can be operated locally within the chassis or be removed and mounted remotely (up to 300 feet away) via Ethernet cable. This approach to delivering wireless increases the versatility of the system while also greatly enhancing wave propagation – without the substantial expense of adding an antenna distributor and corresponding cables. Additionally, up to five System 10 PRO chassis (10 receivers) can be linked together using the RJ12 cable included with each system, creating a stable multichannel system with the simultaneous use of up to 10 channels.