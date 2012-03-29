Samsung Announces Competition Deadline

Ridgefield Park, NJ--Samsung Techwin America's Electronic Imaging Division announced that the deadline for its Fall SUPERHERO Competition is March 31.

Visit samsungk-12.com for more information and to post your entry. The winning student gets $500 and their class receives a SAMCAM 860 document camera.

"Encourage your students to discover themselves while learning about historical characters," said Richard Bellomy, V.P. of sales for Samsung Techwin's Electronic Imaging Division. "This competition is fun and engaging. Students are to portray their favorite historical character on video."

Any student in grades K-12 who attends school in a United States or Federal Territory is eligible to enter a digital video of 1-3 minutes in length. Students are to portray a historical character and will be judged on presentation performance, character and content accuracy, and content quality. The deadline is March 31, 2012. One student winner will be selected and will receive $500. In addition, a SAMCAM 860 document camera will be given to their class. Students just need to go to samsungk-12.com to enter. The MSRP of the Samsung SAMCAM 860 is $799.