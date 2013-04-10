AV Heroes Offer Veterans AV Career Support, Session Starts 4/15

InfoComm's next group of veterans will start the six-week AV Heroes program on April 15, 2013.

AV Heroes is the education program focused on training veterans for jobs in the AV industry; it launched last year as a partnership between InfoComm International and the United Veterans Learning Centers (UVLC). In a six-week program designed to enhance the capabilities possessed by many veterans, the trainees will be exposed to the employment possibilities of the AV industry, and will receive preparation for the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) certification exam.

As InfoComm representatives stated: "The audiovisual industry is always pleased to welcome veterans into our industry. Strong commitment, experience with electronics, and attention to detail are all values that the AV industry embraces. If you are a veteran interested in exploring employment opportunities in the AV industry, please review the Planning Your AV Career section of this website and visit the InfoComm JobSite. You can also track your career in AV here: powerofav.com."

The exam fees for CTS, CTS-D and CTS-I are approved for reimbursement by the Veterans Administration. A new VA benefit pays the cost of certain approved licenses and certifications. You can complete and submit the VA Form 22-1990 online or you can go to http://www.gibill.va.gov and click on Electronic Application. You can also print the form from http://www.gibill.va.gov or call 1-888-GIBILL-1 (1-888-442-4551) and request the form. Please pass the word along to anyone you know who may qualify for this benefit.

“Our program is addressing and advancing national missions for employment and economic stability,” Leonie Marie, Program Manager for UVLC, stated last year. “Not only are we answering the call to provide opportunities for veterans in high-demand, fast-growing and sustainable career fields, we are also advancing federal and local missions to improve America’s infrastructure, energy and technology industries. This initiative is aimed at creating an audiovisual army just waiting to be mobilized, propelling this industry to the next level.”

If you work in veteran outplacement and would like more information on AV programs for veterans, please contact InfoComm today http://www.infocomm.org/cps/rde/xchg/infocomm/hs.xsl/35184.htm

Read these blogs about InfoComm’s veteran’s activities:

http://blog.infocommblog.org/allvoices/archives/1319

http://blog.infocommblog.org/allvoices/archives/1589