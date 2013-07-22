Ashly Audio Products Now Allow User Control From Apple Wireless Devices

The What: Ashly Audio has revealed that all of its processors and amplifiers with Ethernet or RS-232 control capability are now compatible with Key Digital’s Compass Control Technology, which allows end-user control from Apple’s iPad, iPad Mini, iPhone, and iPod Touch wireless devices.

Many users already own these devices, so offering user control via Apple’s wireless iOS products is both cost-effective and convenient.

The What Else: The Ashly Audio products that integrate with Compass Control include the ne24.24M modular matrix processor, the ne4400, ne4800, and ne8800 processors, the Protea 3.6SP and 4.8SP processors, the ne800, ne1600, ne2400, ne4250, and ne8250 amplifiers, the nXe and nXp amplifiers, and all Pema integrated processor/amplifiers.

The Why: “In this age of highly integrated AV systems, we at Ashly Audio are excited to be able to give our customers yet another means of controlling their pro sound equipment via Compass Control and Apple iOS devices,” said chief executive officer, Ashly, Mark Wentling.