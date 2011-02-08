International 3D Society Presents 3D Telecast from Hollywood

Hollywood's famed Chinese Theatre, known for show business spectacles, will host another historic milestone as the first ever awards show is telecast in 3D. The theater will be transformed into a 3D production set as the International 3D Society (I3DS) presents its 2nd Annual Creative Arts Awards on Wednesday, February 9th. From the 3D HD Touring truck on Hollywood Blvd to a high tech 3D red carpet and 3D camera rigs inside, the event will require more than 120 3D professionals to mount the show.

“We have the world's best 3D production team," said Jim Chabin, president of the Society and an executive producer of the show. Executive producers also include Steve Schklair, CEO/Founder, 3ality Digital and Gina Tanner, CEO/Co-Founder Digital Revolution Studios (DRS); Ted Kenney, 3ality Digital, and Mike Piltzecker, Influence Pictures, serve as producers. Veteran director Paul Miller, Rick Mill Productions, will direct the two-hour show. Additional credits include Richard Ayoub, Supervising Producer and Craig Tanner, Post Producer, DRS.

When host Tom Cavanaugh (Yogi Bear), presenters Brendan Fraser (Journey to the Center of the Earth), BooBoo Stewart (Twilight Saga) and Brian May (founder/guitarist Queen), along with stars, Donna D'Errico (Dancing with the Stars), Zac Effron (High School Musical), James Cameron, Reb Brown (Captain America) and more step onto the red carpet, they will be stepping on a new 3D Red Carpet as scientifically advanced as the 3D movies being honored at the 2nd Annual Ceremony.

Commissioned by the Society to create a 3D experience for arriving guests, the world’s first 3D Red Carpet was manufactured by RIP Floor of Park City, Utah, specializing in Intelligent Modular Flooring and Imagery. The material used for the 34 foot entrance utilizes custom 3D high resolution imaging in carpeting floor format. The RIP team collaborated with Create Advertising of Los Angeles for the design elements.

I3DS Creative Arts Awards production team also includes Bruce Ryan, set designer, Doug Armstrong, owner HD Touring, Veronica Moreno, Site Manager, Mann Theatres, and Dan Pfister, Graphic Designer, Create Design L.A.

The recording of the show and telecast of the show in 3D is a part of a two hour special to air on 3net™. 3net™, the first 24/7, fully programmed 3D entertainment network, is a joint venture between Sony Corporation, Discovery Communications, and IMAX Corporation.

The 2nd Annual 3D Creative Arts Awards program will honor the year's best 3D artistic achievement in 3D movies, television, advertising and video games. The honors are selected in voting by more than 400 Society members.

International 3D Society underwriters include Signature Sponsor Panasonic Corporation and Founding Sponsors Dolby Laboratories, DreamWorks Animation (DWA), IMAX, MasterImage 3D, Panasonic Hollywood Lab, PIXAR, Sony Corporation of America, The Walt Disney Studios, and XpanD. Member Sponsors are Autodesk, DirecTV, 3net and Quantel. Platinum Sponsors Panasonic, Planar/Runco and Gold Sponsors of the 3D Creative Awards are Deluxe and MadM3dia Entertainment.

Visit international3dsociety.com for more information.