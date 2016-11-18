Audinate Ships Dante Analog Output Module

The What: Audinate is now shipping the Dante Analog Output Module, a complete, small form-factor PCB that allows for rapid development of Dante-to-analog endpoints.

The What Else: The Dante Analog Output Module supports one RJ45 Dante input, and one or two balanced analog outputs. The module can receive audio channels from a Dante network and provide studio-quality, low-latency audio via balanced output connectors to analog audio equipment. Any audio available on the Dante network can be routed via the outputs to an amplifier, powered speaker, mixing console, digital signal processor (DSP), or other analog audio device. Adapters (for example XLR-to-RCA and XLR-to-phono) can be used to connect to audio equipment without the required built-in connectors.

“At Audinate we are committed to enabling digital networking throughout the entire audio signal chain,” said Joshua Rush, vice president of marketing and product. “The Dante Analog Output Module provides the perfect foundation for manufacturers to easily build adapters to add analog endpoints to the Dante network.”

The Bottom Line: The Dante Analog Output Module features a high-quality digital-to-analog converter, and supports a range of sample rates and bit depths. Manufacturers can use this module in a variety of small-footprint enclosures with appropriate analog connectors to rapidly bring finished products to market.