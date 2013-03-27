MAP RackLink Now Compliant with InfoComm Energy Management Standard

With its latest firmware update, all models in Middle Atlantic Products’ suite of RackLink Power Management products now fully support InfoComm’s recently published Energy Management Standard.



RackLink products provide integrators and facility managers with the necessary features and functionality to implement the standard. These include the monitoring and logging of power consumption, room occupancy and outlet state, as well as individual control of connected devices.

The standard, which provides a guideline for efficient energy management of AV systems through the control, monitoring, and conservation of electric power, was published in June of last year.

Audiovisual control system solutions company Control Concepts partnered with Middle Atlantic to develop the RackLink system’s critical open-architecture communication with control systems. Control Concepts president Steve Greenblatt also served as a member of the InfoComm Energy Management Standard Task Group.

"Middle Atlantic has shown a commitment to the InfoComm Energy Management standard from the onset of RackLink product development ensuring that the design and control capabilities meet all the requirements in addition to including a host of added features," Greenblatt noted. "Middle Atlantic went as far as to upgrade firmware, software, and control modules once the standard was released to address specific nuances added prior to finalization."