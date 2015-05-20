ATX SimplifIPTV

The What: ATX (booth # 4375) is displaying a demo of its SimplifIPTV system which is part of its complete end-to-end IPTV solution for Private Video Networks (PVNs).



The What Else: The system includes IP set-top boxes, PC clients, and mobile clients for delivering IP video to large format displays (TVs), Windows, PCs, and mobile devices. The SimplifIPTV middleware server manages client authentication and access control, provides client User Interface (UI) customization capability, and supports advanced features such as an interactive program guide and live television playback. Stop by ATX’s booth (4375) to see how simple setting up and managing an IPTV system can be with ATX’s SimplifIPTV system.ATX’s complete end-to-end IPTV solution also includes UCrypt gateways, DigiVu II encoding, VersAtive Pro license-free transcoding, and DigiStream digital signage/content streaming devices.