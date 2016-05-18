ATX Networks to Feature VidiPlay End-to-End IPTV Solutions at InfoComm

The What: ATX will feature VidiPlay as part of its complete end-to-end IPTV solutions for local or private IP networks. The system includes UCrypt gateways, DigiVu II encoders, VersAtive Pro transcoders, and VidiPlay middleware.

The What Else: The system can include IP set-back boxes and smart TV clients to deliver IP video to large format displays (TVs) as well as clients for PCs, tablets, and mobile devices. VidiPlay also manages client authentication and access control and provides client UI customization. It supports advanced features such as an interactive program guide (IPG), video on demand (VOD), network personal video recording (nPVR), digital signage, and more.

VidiPlay uses ATX’s hardware such as gateways for live TV content ingest, encoders for local content, and transcoders for additional video processing to build a comprehensive channel lineup for the local network. The VidiPlay IPTV solution adds many advanced features for content viewing and control.

ATX’s next-generation UCrypt QAM to IP (Q2IP) gateway is designed to ingest content from any cable provider’s source signal in a space-efficient and cost-effective manner. This device can ingest up to 60 MPEG-2/H.264, HD/SD video streams and output them with Pro:Idiom encryption or in-the-clear IP format.

ATX’s DigiVu II encoders are designed to provide best-in-class video quality for local channel insertion and backhaul applications. They offer multi-input, multichannel, and PEG encoding to QAM and IP. Video inputs include HD/SD-SDI, CVBS, HDMI, VGA, and component. Outputs include MPEG-2/H.264, SD/HD, and multiple output profile encoding. They feature optional integrated Zixi Feeder or VideoFlow DVP technologies for reliable video delivery over the internet.

The Bottom Line: VidiPlay features ATX’s IPTV platform designed to ensure seamless integration, unparalleled scalability, and open architecture for future expansions. VidiPlay has field-proven reliability and manageability for cost-effective, 24/7 operations.