Attero Tech unDX4I

The What: Attero Tech will show the unDX4I four input + two output Dante wall plate interface at InfoComm International (June 17-19) in Orlando, FL. The unDX4I is an ideal in-wall Dante interface for hospitality, conference rooms, and conventions centers.

The What Else: The two-gang unD4I features four XLR balanced mic/line inputs, each with software selectable +48V phantom power and three gain levels. In addition to the four inputs, the unD4I adds two balanced line outputs on a side panel Phoenix connector. The unD4I, along with a passive single gang plate with XLRs or other connectors give four in and two out in a three-gang space.