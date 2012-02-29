Extron Will No Longer Exhibit at InfoComm

Anaheim, CA--Extron Electronics announced that the company will no longer exhibit at the InfoComm-USA and Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) trade events, effective immediately.

As explained in the current Andrew Online on its website, Extron will instead focus its efforts, staff, and resources on activities that directly benefit its customers, starting with additional training facilities and expanded customer support in the U.S. and around the world.

"Extron has exhibited at every InfoComm-USA show since 1986, and at ISE since 1999. We have enjoyed and appreciated what InfoComm-USA and ISE have become," said Andrew Edwards, president of Extron. "However, we have concluded that the time and energy put into exhibiting at these short three-day events can better serve our customers by being repurposed toward activities that provide direct benefit and support to our customers. Specifically, we are focused on the creation of additional Extron support and training facilities both domestically and internationally."

In a statement issued by InfoComm yesterday, it was reported that Extron would remain a member of InfoComm International and will exhibit at other events around the world.

“For more than a decade, Extron Electronics has been an exhibitor at the InfoComm event in the United States,” executive director and CEO Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., said in the statement. “Over the years Extron has added its imprint to our shows around the world, including our Integrated Systems events, which we co-own with CEDIA. Our association has produced trade shows continuously since the 1940s and we have seen many exhibitors come and go. We wish Extron the best of luck with their new business strategy.”

To further enhance Extron’s customer service and support programs, Extron plans to open new training facilities in Dallas, New York, and Toronto. This will be in addition to the sixteen training and product demonstration facilities in major cities around the world, including Anaheim, Raleigh, Washington, DC, Amersfoort, Singapore, Tokyo, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Dubai, Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Bangalore.

These new training facilities, and others planned for the future, are designed and located to make it easier for AV professionals to participate in Extron training close to home and in their native language. Extron has also recently completed construction on two new, expanded headquarters locations in Anaheim, CA, and Raleigh, NC, which will be the West and East Coast hubs for the Extron Institute technology training and product certification courses in the U.S.