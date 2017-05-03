Atlona to Debut Five-Input SW Switcher at InfoComm 17

The What: InfoComm 2017 marks the North American debut of the AT-UHD-SW-510W, the latest member of Atlona’s five-input SW Series of 4K/UHD integration solutions for AV signal switching.

The What Else: The SW-510W integrates switching for both wired and wireless AV sources, and includes a USB-C input alongside HDMI and DisplayPort. The main benefit is a single, compact solution for universal BYOD compatibility, along with automatic display control, automatic input selection, and mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs. The SW-510W is Atlona’s first true BYOD innovation, allowing presenters to connect into an AV system with the mobile device of their choosing.

The Bottom Line: The SW-510W is designed to simplify AV system design, integration, and operation by combining traditional wired plus wireless AV connectivity in a single box, offering a universal AV switching device for use across multiple corporate, education, and other AV verticals.