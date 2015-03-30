Atlona Ships UHD-EX Series Extender Introduced at ISE

Atlona will begin shipping the AT-UHD-EX-70-2PS, one of the UHD-EX Series of extenders introduced last month at ISE.

“The AT-UHD-EX-70-2PS received an overwhelmingly positive response at ISE,” said Ilya Khayn, Atlona’s co-founder and CEO. “We are excited to provide our dealers with a product that will fill the void in the extender market.”

The AT-UHD-EX-70-2PS Transmitter/Receiver kit provides an economical means of transmitting AV signals up to 230 feet (70 meters) over a single category cable.

All of the extenders in the UHD-EX series support 4K/UHD video @ 60Hz, provide pass-through of HDCP 2.2 content, support EDID communication, and employ HDBaseT technology for extending signals, including multi-channel audio-in formats up to Dolby TrueHD and Atmos, plus DTS-HD Master Audio.

The AT-UHD-EX-70-2PS kit offers configuration-free-set-up and field-updateable firmware, rear-panel I/O ports, and low-profile enclosures – 1 inch (2.5 cm) high, one-quarter rack-width – for easy installation into racks and confined spaces behind displays. Each transmitter and receiver in this kit comes with its own power adapter.