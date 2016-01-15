Atlona Ships HDVS-200 Series Switcher, Scaler

Atlona AT-HDVS-200-TX switcher/transmitterAtlona is now shipping two HDVS-200 Series of auto-switching extension and scaling products. The two models, the AT-HDVS-200-TX switcher/transmitter and the AT-HDVS-200-RX receiver/scaler, represent a new generation of products designed to provide comprehensive and automatic control of AV systems and expand the input capabilities of Atlona’s 4K/UHD matrix switchers.

Used in tandem for huddle space systems, the HDVS-200 Series components offer an array of AV system features, including auto switching for HDMI and VGA inputs, automatic projector on/off control, automatic display control of professional monitors and consumer TVs, volume control and de-embedding of analog audio. The devices support remote control via TCP/IP, RS-232 and Consumer Electronics Control (CEC). The switcher receives power from the RX scaler via Power over Ethernet (PoE), and together they create a standalone AV switching system for classrooms and huddle rooms.

“All of Atlona’s products are designed to make our integrators’ installations easier and more efficient,” said Michael Khain, vice president of product development/engineering at Atlona. “The real benefit is ease of presenter interaction with the system due to our automatic display control and automatic input selection capabilities that the HDVS-200 Series offers.”

The HDVS-200 Series devices are also effective solutions when used separately as input/output components in larger systems. Both models can be remotely managed by the Atlona Management System software, which integrates product configuration, management, and updating.

The TX switcher features two HDMI inputs and a VGA input with a 3.5mm audio connector, and it extends video signals up to 4K/UHD @ 60 Hz with embedded audio to a distance of 328 feet (100 meters). It can be used as an input device with several Atlona matrix switchers, e.g. AT-UHD-CLSO-824, enabling one HDBaseT input on a matrix to handle three auto-switched sources.

Atlona’s RX is an Ethernet-enabled HDBaseT receiver for AV transmission and scaling of video signals up to 1080p @ 60Hz. In addition to pairing with the TX, it works well as a remote output scaler for the AT-UHD-CLSO-824 matrix switcher or AT-UHD-SW-52ED switcher. When used with these switchers, it receives IP and HDMI signals with embedded audio and control signals across distances of up to 328 ft. (100 meters). Ports for TCP/IP and RS-232 connections provide flexible options for third-party control systems.

As with all Atlona products, the TX switcher and the RX scaler carry the company’s 10-year limited warranty and have suggested retail prices of $600 and $700, respectively.