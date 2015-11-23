Atlona Shipping 4K HDMI To HDBaseT Matrix Switchers

Atlona is now shipping its new 16x16 and 4x4 4K HDMI to HDBaseT matrix switchers, which the company unveiled to residential-market integrators and installers at the 2015 CEDIA Expo.

“With the release of these products, we are now shipping all the 4K HDMI, HDBaseT, and multi-format matrix switchers Atlona introduced this year,” said Ilya Khayn, CEO and co-founder at Atlona. “Our dealers can now choose from four different models of HDMI to HDBaseT matrixes, all with HDCP 2.2 and dual-distance transmission capacity.”



The AT-UHD-PRO3-1616M is a 4K/UHD @60Hz 16×16 HDMI to HDBaseT matrix switcher with Power over Ethernet and analog audio breakout. It provides eight extended-distance, 328-foot (100 meter) outputs and eight long-distance, 230-foot (70 meter) HDBaseT outputs. It also provides bidirectional extension of both RS-232 and IR control. Four HDMI outputs are provided as mirrored outputs designed for routing HDMI-based audio to an AVR or as additional matrix outputs.



The AT-UHD-PRO3-44M is a 4K/UHD @60Hz 4×4 HDMI to HDBaseT matrix switcher with Power over Ethernet and analog audio breakout. It provides one extended-distance, 328-foot (100 meter) output and three long-distance, 230-foot (70 meter) HDBaseT outputs. It also provides bidirectional extension of both RS-232 and IR control. One HDMI output is provided as a mirrored output designed for routing HDMI-based audio to an AVR or as an additional matrix output.