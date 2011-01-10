Barco Sets Guinness World Record

KORTRIJK, BELGIUM—Digital Cinema pioneer Barco has achieved a notable Guinness World Record. Its DP2K- 32B digital cinema projector can now officially claim the title “the brightest projector on the planet” after succeeding in a world record attempt. The model used for the record attempt was an off-the-shelf Barco DP2K-32B, equipped with a standard 7 kW Ushio lamp.

The successful record attempt took place at Barco’s own facilities in Kuurne, Belgium, on December 1, 2010 at 2pm local time. Witnessed and verified by Guinness Adjudicator Kaoru Ishikawa, a Barco DP2K-32B digital cinema projector achieved an exact brightness of 43,000 lumens after color correction to match the DCI color spectrum, measured at the center of a 4m² cinema screen at a distance of five meters from the projector. A certificate proving the successful record attempt was presented in person by Miss Ishikawa to Wim Buyens, vice president of Barco Digital Cinema.

“The projector’s brightness is a crucial element in providing moviegoers with a captivating and immersive cinema experience. This is especially true in the case of 3D movies, which require a lot of brightness,” explains Wim Buyens. “This makes it very hard to efficiently project 3D content on larger screens, where only ultra-bright projectors can guarantee an optimal viewing experience. In this respect, this world record is more than merely a technological achievement: it is an answer to one of 3D digital cinema’s biggest challenges today.”