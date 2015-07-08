Atlona Now Shipping Three New Switchers

AV connectivity solutions company Atlona is now shipping its new AT-UHD-CLSO-824 matrix switcher, AT-HDVS-150-TX switcher, and AT-HDVS-150-TX-WP wall plate switcher.

“InfoComm was a huge success for us this year, as we introduced 11 new products for the commercial market,” said Ilya Khayn, Atlona’s co-founder and CEO. “We are very pleased to be shipping three of the products less than a month after the show so our installers can implement them as soon as possible.”



Atlona’s AT-UHD-CLSO-824 is an eight-input, two-output 4K/UHD @ 60 Hz matrix switcher with mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs. The latest addition in the company’s CLSO-series of multi-format matrix switchers designed for commercial and education use, the AT-UHD-CLSO-824 incorporates three HDBaseT and four HDMI inputs, one VGA analog video input and two HDBaseT outputs, each with a mirrored HDMI output, making it ideal for conference rooms, classrooms, and training environments.



The switcher features two microphone inputs with 48V phantom power, Ethernet-enabled 328 feet (100 m) HDBaseT signal extension, 10 local RS-232 ports, two balanced analog stereo outputs, and a web-based GUI for switcher configuration.



Three HDBaseT inputs are designed for use with Atlona’s AT-UHD-EX-100CE extender and the HDVS-150 series with PoE. Ethernet-enabled HDBaseT signal extension also routes control signals from third-party control processors via HDBaseT along with 4K/UHD audio and video through a single cable up to 328 ft. The web interface for the AT-UHD-CLSO-824 enables EDID management for optimizing video resolution and audio delivery, and allows HDCP management for using the switcher with compliant and non-compliant devices. While provided with a handheld IR remote control, the switcher can also be controlled via third-party control systems using IR, IP, or RS-232 formats.



Designed to expand the input capabilities of the AT-UHD-CLSO-824 matrix switcher, the AT-HDVS-150-TX, a three-input switcher, and the AT-HDVS-150-TX-WP, a two-input wall plate switcher, provide HDBaseT outputs to extend 4K/UHD signals @ 60 Hz up to 230 feet (70 m).

Both the AT-HDVS-150-TX and AT-HDVS-150-TX-WP feature auto-switching, front-panel input selection, auto display control, and front panel display on/off control. The AT-HDVS-150-TX features two HDMI inputs plus a VGA input with a 3.5 mm audio connector with audio-switching, which feeds to a single HDBaseT output. The AT-HDVS-150-TX-WP features a single HDMI input and one VGA input with auto switching and a single HDBaseT output that occupies a two- gang, US or UK-style all plate enclosure. Both devices receive power from the AT-UHD-CLSO-824 matrix switcher via Power over Ethernet.