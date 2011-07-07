SYNNEX to Offer CTS Prep Course

Orlando, FL--SYNNEX Corporation announced that its ProAV Division, a part of the company’s Technology Solutions Division, plans to offer Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) training to SYNNEX’ partners and vendors.

SYNNEX will be using InfoComm materials and has attended InfoComm instructor training. SYNNEX’ trainers will offer both Essentials of the AV Industry and CTS Prep Courses in a series of regional training sessions, starting in October in New York. SYNNEX will also offset a portion of the cost for the courses for its customers.

“SYNNEX invested in the ability to offer InfoComm courses to our partners to address the strong demand for Certified Technology Specialists due to the ever expanding demand of AV in today’s business environment,” said T.J. Trojan, senior vice president of product management for SYNNEX Corporation. "The increased demand for AV is led by the convergence of IT, AV and CE, along with the escalating use of digital signage and video conferencing."