Atlona Introduces New 4K/UHD Matrix Switcher

Designed as the centerpiece of complex AV systems, Atlona has introduced the AT-UHD-CLSO-824, an eight-input, two output, 4K/UHD @ 60 Hz matrix switcher with mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs.

The latest addition in the company's CLSO series of multi-format matrix switchers designed for commercial and education use, the CLSO-824 incorporates three HDBaseT and four HDMI inputs, one VGA analog video input and two HDBaseT outputs, each with a mirrored HDMI output, making it ideal for conference rooms, classrooms, and training environments. Atlona, a Silicon Valley-based company, will be exhibiting at InfoComm in Booth 1569.

Features such as two microphone inputs with 48V phantom power, ethernet-enabled 328-foot (100 meter) HDBaseT signal extension, 10 local RS-232 ports, balanced analog stereo output, and a web-based GUI for switcher configuration are among its list of advanced features for commercial integrators and their customers.

“The AT-UHD-CLSO-824 is our most advanced multi-format switcher, and its flexibility to route different video signals to multiple displays makes it an ideal switcher for complex system designs,” said Ilya Khayn, Atlona’s president and co-founder. “The CLSO-824 introduction at InfoComm also highlights our second major launch of the year, making 2015 our biggest year ever.”

With mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs, the matrix switcher accommodates a wide variety of meeting and classroom needs, such as a confidence monitor, dual displays, and divisible rooms, with one screen per room. The AT-UHD-CLSO-824 accepts up to four digital sources—HDMI, DVI, or DisplayPort—via four HDMI inputs. A multi-function analog input on 15-pin HD connectors with balanced audio input accepts analog sources in multiple video standards. And multiple, bi-directional RS-232 ports provide pass-through device management from the control system.

Three HDBaseT inputs are designed for use with Atlona’s AT-UHD-EX-100CE extender and the new HDVS transmitter series with PoE. Ethernet-enabled HDBaseT signal extension also routes control signals from third-party control processors via HDBaseT along with 4K/UHD audio and video through a single cable up to 328 feet (100 meters).

The web interface for the AT-UHD-CLSO-824 enables EDID management for optimizing video resolution and audio delivery, and allows HDCP management for using the switcher with compliant and non-compliant devices. The switcher, while provided with a handheld IR remote control, can also be controlled via third-party control systems using IR, IP, or RS-232 formats.

In addition to providing 48V phantom power on the microphone inputs, the AT-UHD-CLSO-824 is equipped with microphone ducking, a feature that automatically lowers the audio level on the active AV input when someone speaks into the mic. The switcher is rack mountable, occupying 1U in height and full rack width, and includes a desktop power supply with detachable power cable and an IR handheld remote control.