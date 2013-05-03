Projection Summit at InfoComm Registration Continues

It would not be InfoComm if we didn't have the annual Projection Summit. The Summit– under the leadership of Chris Chinnock of Insight Media– has been a great forum, year after year, for presenting in-depth, the very latest technology and marketing trends for the industry. If it's projection– it's covered at the Summit. I have not missed it in years. This year, it's June 10-11 in Orlando, Florida, right before the InfoComm show opening. And Chris has offered all NewBay readers a special promo code to register. Use coupon code: AVNETWORK_$100_Off

The 12th Projection Summit will be held on the two days prior to InfoComm on Monday/Tuesday, June 10-11. Projection Summit is the place to discuss the trends, technology, markets and business aspects of the projection industry. This is what Projection Summit is all about – understanding how these technologies will reshape the products, markets, applications and competitiveness of projection.

The projection industry doesn’t always get the same amount of attention the LCD industry gets, but that does not mean activity is stagnant. As you can see from the agenda, just the opposite is true. We see the projection industry poised for some major changes in the next few years – and the place to hear all about the changes and the impact these changes will have on professional and consumer markets is the upcoming Projection Summit in Orlando.

If projection is part of your business, this is the best single conference to attend to get the answers you need. The executive-level conference allows attendees to hear from and engage with the industry’s business, marketing, and technology leaders from all levels of the big screen display value chain. The stimulating Monday/Tuesday sessions and discussion will focus on key industry trends and issues – matters that will affect business decisions at all levels of the industry.

Who Should Attend?

Benefits of Attending: