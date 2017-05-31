Atlona Appoints Metro Tech Reps for New York Area

Atlona has bolstered its sales network in one of the United States’ largest commercial AV markets, appointing Metro Tech Reps to serve as a manufacturers’ representative for the Metropolitan New York area.

Toby Daschbach

The latest member of Atlona’s lineup of channel partners, Metro Tech Reps will work with AV systems integrators and consultants to bring Atlona AV solutions to customers in territories including the five boroughs of New York City, Long Island, Westchester, and central and northern New Jersey.

Focused on the pro AV and integrated systems design market, Metro Tech Reps is committed to empowering integrators, consultants, and resellers with the products and support they need to be successful. Founded by 28-year audiovisual industry veteran Toby Daschbach, the company leverages extensive experience in the latest technologies, products, training, and service.

“Atlona continues to develop new innovations that consistently meet the evolving requirements and trends in the audiovisual integration space, while going beyond point-to-point products to offering total end-to-end solutions,” said Daschbach. “Meanwhile, Atlona’s exceptional integration programs and warranty will give our integrator clients confidence that they can deliver reliable systems while driving their business success.”

Amelia Vrabel, national sales manager, commercial for Atlona, noted that Daschbach’s deep integrated systems experience, connections, and client-first approach make Metro Tech Reps well suited to bringing Atlona’s solutions portfolio to an expanding array of customers.

“Toby is well known in the industry for his passion toward supporting his clients and the products that he represents,” Vrabel said. “He shares our commitment to delivering leading-edge solutions that address the latest AV trends while optimally meeting customers’ needs. We look forward to working with Metro Tech Reps to bring our benefits to systems integrators and end users in the Metropolitan New York region.”