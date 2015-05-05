Atlona 4K/UHD Switcher and Receiver

The What: Atlona's AT-UHD-CLSO-601 switcher and its intended receiver, the AT-UHD-EX-100CE-RX, are perfect for classrooms and meeting rooms. The AT-UHD-CLSO-601 is a six-input, 4K/UHD at 30 Hz switcher with built-in scaling and mirrored HDBaseT and HDMI outputs. It incorporates four HDMI and two multi-function analog inputs, allowing digital or legacy analog sources, regardless of native resolution, to be used with HDMI displays.

The What Else: Attributes such as microphone input with phantom power, auto-switching, 100m signal transmission with power over ethernet, multiple RS-232 ports, balanced analog stereo output, and a web-based GUI for switcher configuration are among the CLSO-601’s long list of practical and advanced features for commercial integrators and their customers.

The web interface for the AT-UHD-CLSO-601 enables EDID management for optimizing video resolution and audio delivery, and allows HDCP management for using the switcher with compliant and non-compliant devices. The switcher, while provided with a handheld IR remote control, can also be

controlled via third-party control systems using IP, IR, or RS-232 formats.