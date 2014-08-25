ATEN Launches Adjustable Video Extender Wall Plates

The What: ATEN, a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced connectivity solutions, has launched a series of Decora style wall plate extenders supporting VGA, DVI, HDMI, and audio to a maximum of 150 meters over Cat 5e cable. The VE156, VE606, and VE808 extender wall plates are easy to install and support popular wide screen formats, ensuring excellent video quality over long distance transmissions.

The What Else: The compact design of the VE156, VE606 and VE808 eliminates bulky cables and allows for a neat and convenient installation, ideal for function rooms, museums, home theater, and any environment wishing to conceal cabling.

The Decora style provides easy installation and seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure. Adjustable compensation (VE156) ensures optimal video throughout the unit’s range.

The VE156 extends the distance between the VGA source and the VGA display up to 150 meters, and employs a second Cat 5e cable to transmit power to the "other unit".

The VE606 and VE808 extend DVI and HDMI signal respectively, a second CAT5e cable provides EDID bypass, HDCP key authentication, and power.